https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/brayden-harrington-regular-kid-stutter-explains-how-joe-biden-helped-his?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Thirteen-year-old Brayden Harrington captured hearts on both sides of the political aisle with his speech at the Democratic National Convention about how Joe Biden helped him cope with his stutter.

“It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president,” Braden told a national audience watching the nominating convention Thursday night.

Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, overcame his own speech impediment and took Braden back stage after a campaign speech in New Hampshire, and showed the young man how he lays out his speeches to reduce any chances of stuttering.

Brayden said Biden “showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today.”

Biden says he primarily overcame his stutter when he was younger by reciting poetry, and with the help of his mother. Brayden says that Biden in turn has helped him overcome some of his obstacles as well by caring, and making him feel more “confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life.”

Braden’s story immediately began trending on social media and won praise across the political spectrum, from a Twitter like from former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s tweet “Way to go Brayden!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

