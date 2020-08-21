https://www.koco.com/article/wildfires-burning-in-northern-california-counties/33666334

Four people have died and four others were injured in wildfires burning in five Northern California counties, Cal Fire said Thursday.Three Napa County residents and one Solano County resident were killed in the LNU Lightning Complex fires. Four others were injured, Cal Fire said.The LNU Lightning Complex fires were ignited Tuesday night by lightning strikes in Napa and Sonoma counties. The fires have since spread to Lake, Solano and Yolo counties.As of Thursday evening, the fires have consumed 215,000 acres with zero containment, Cal Fire reported. The complex is now in the ninth largest wildfire incident in California history, burning more than the Witch Fire that consumed 197,990 acres in San Diego County in October 2007, according to Cal Fire. The fires have destroyed 480 structures and damaged 125 others. The fires continue to threaten 30,500 structures.EVACUATIONS IN PLACEThousands of people have been evacuated in the five counties due to the wildfires.The fire prompted mandatory evacuations of Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield on Wednesday. Officials said all non-mission-essential personnel are ordered to leave the base through the north and south gates.”Base leadership and the emergency operations center team, in conjunction with local authorities, continue to actively monitor the threat,” Travis AFB said in a Facebook post Thursday. “At this time there has been no damage to the installation or military assets.”In Vacaville, all evacuation orders were lifted except for areas south of Foothill Drive and west of Alamo Drive from Monte Vista Avenue to Interstate 80.Officials ordered evacuations for parts of Fairfield on Wednesday afternoon as the fire continued to progress further into Solano County. Evacuation orders were lifted for all parts of Fairfield around 1 p.m. Thursday.See a map of Solano County evacuations here The sheriff’s office is asking people who are unable to get hold of a loved one in Solano County to call its Missing Persons Unit at 707-784-1613 or 707-784-1607.See evacuation orders for Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties hereBATTLING THE BLAZECal Fire said they expect fires within the LNU Complex could grow significantly.”Extreme fire behavior with short- and long-range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts,” Cal Fire said in a report update Thursday night. “Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities.”After igniting, the fires kicked up around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the Vacaville Fire Department said. There were winds up to 30 mph that pushed the flames from Napa County into the outskirts of downtown Vacaville — right up to the backs of homes.By Wednesday night, four of the wildfires had merged into one — the Hennessey Fire. The fire started near Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County. It has consumed 192,000 acres.”Multiple fires have merged on the north side of Lake Berryessa into the Hennessey Fire, and continue to actively burn with critical spreads and are moving into large areas of timber,” Cal Fire said Thursday. By Thursday, two other fires merged — the Walbridge Fire with the Stewarts Fire. The fire is burning west of Healdsburg and had consumed 20,000 acres. More than 1,000 fire personnel are fighting the flames, with help from 11 helicopters, 102 engines, 34 dozers and 31 water tenders.The wildfires are also creating unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Valley.”Residents may experience very smokey conditions as the firefight continues,” Cal Fire said. “Smokey conditions can be unhealthful to many people, especially children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory problems.”

