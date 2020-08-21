https://www.theblaze.com/news/lancaster-bathroom-grocery-robbery-murder

A family is in mourning after an 80-year-old grandfather died, possibly as a result of a vicious beating in a grocery store bathroom during a robbery. Police later apprehended a suspect after obtaining surveillance video.

The troubling incident unfolded in Lancaster, California.

Roberto Flores Lopez was found badly beaten in the restroom of a Superior Grocers after what appeared to be a robbery in July. According to his family, his extensive injuries included “five broken ribs, broken eyes socket, multiple facial fractures, [and] mental trauma.”

The victim was hospitalized and released to go home, but had to return to the hospital later. He died on Wednesday, a month after the assault. It was unclear if the man died from the injuries sustained in the incident. TheBlaze has reached out to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for comment.

Police identified two suspects after seeking help from the public with images from surveillance video.

22-year-old Damaris Wade was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse and second-degree robbery, according to an announcement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

His girlfriend was initially charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact, but prosecutors later dropped the charge after noting that she had not been at the store during the beating.

The family called for more serious charges to be pressed against the two suspects.

“This case went from just a robbery and an assault to murder,” said the victim’s son Fernando at a media briefing.

“We want this whole entire thing, for the guy that did this to my dad — for him to get it for manslaughter, and to get charges for manslaughter and murder, because my dad’s dead,” he added, according to KTLA-TV. “He killed my dad.”

Prosecutors said Wade had a previous conviction for robbery and if found guilty, could face 25 years in prison.

Lopez had 16 grandchildren and great-grandson. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the medical expenses and his burial arrangements.

Here’s a local news report about the horrendous incident:

[embedded content]

Family Demands Answers In Beating Of Elderly Man At Lancaster Grocery Store



www.youtube.com



