Actress and #MeToo advocate Rose McGowan attacked Democrats and Joe Biden as the presidential nominee accepted the party’s nod.

In a tweet, McGowan lashed out at Biden’s speech promise Thursday to be “an ally of the light and not the darkness” and that “united we can, and overcome.”

“You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden,” she wrote. “@dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

In the late night thread, the outspoken McGowan also railed at the failure of Democrats to stop a number of social issues like systemic racism and police brutality when in office.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?” She wrote. “Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf******.”

President Donald Trump didn’t escape her wrath either.

“Did I say I like him? No,” she wrote. “I am an equal opportunity hater. American voters/cult members have been hoodwinked for years into believing they have to live with a lesser of two evils. Wake up. Demand more.”

