Purported Black Lives Matter activists stormed a residential neighborhood in Portland late on Thursday night and shouted vulgarities on a loud speaker as they marched through the area.

The activists repeatedly screamed: “Wake up! Wake up motherf***er wake up! Wake up! Wake up! Wake up motherf***er wake up!”

Journalist Andy Ngo identified the activists as Black Lives Matter activists, adding that they “shut down the streets.”

“Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!” chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets. pic.twitter.com/DOah2d1yji — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

The incident comes as the city has grappled with more than 80 consecutive nights of unrest, which was triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Earlier this week, violent rioters attacked a government building where they smashed out windows and lit the building on fire.

The Daily Wire reported:

The Portland Police Department said that “a group of several hundred people” marched toward the Multnomah Building, which houses the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. “When the group reached the Multnomah Building, they blocked traffic” and “were seen carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks,” the Portland Police Department said. “Many of the group members began to vandalize the Multnomah Building with graffiti.” Authorities said that the violent rioters torched dumpsters and started small fires outside of the building before they started to smash out the windows of the building using large rocks. “At 10:15 p.m., members in the group started throwing ignited paper inside of the Multnomah Building in an attempt to start a fire,” the department said. “When this did not work, members of the group began spraying lighter fluid inside of the building. After spraying lighter fluid inside of the building, someone in the crowd threw a large burning object inside of the building. This action created a fire big enough to set the fire alarms and sprinkler system off inside of the building.”

Late last week in Minnesota, John Thompson, a Democratic candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives, helped lead a vulgar protest in a residential neighborhood, outside the home of a police union president.

“I’m a black man being terrorized by this f***in Klansman right here,” Thompson claimed. “We are terrorized by the grand wizard. Y’all got the grand wizard living in your godd***ed neighborhood.”

“Don’t run now, racist white people,” Thompson screamed. “I’m here, oh yeah, we pull up. We pull the f**k up. And we here. Come on over here with your Blue Lives Matter sign, blue lives ain’t s**t.”

“And if the people of Hugo don’t support black people, f**k Hugo, Minnesota,” Thompson screamed. “I did, I won the primary election and y’all can quote me on this, I am going to the state capital with this same f***in message that black people are tired of being killed in these f***in streets and y’all defending this s**t.”

“F*** your motherf***ing peace, white racist motherf***ers,” Thompson screamed. Thompson then screamed at someone carrying a pro-police flag and said, “You can take that sign and stick in your a**!”

“Why the f*** is we so peaceful in this [homophobic slur removed] neighborhood,” Thompson shouted. “F*** your motherf***ing peace, white racist motherf***ers!”

