Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders continued to promote their latest conspiracy theories regarding the United States Postal Service Friday; suggesting a handful of reforms to the mail delivery service pose a threat to “democracy and America.”

“Louis DeJoy didn’t testify today before the Senate because he thought it would be fun. He did it because there has been an enormous amount of public pressure. We need to stay on this—for our democracy and for America,” posted Warren on Twitter.

“People depend on the Postal Service—not only to make their voices heard during elections but also to receive life-saving medications, Social Security checks, and more. Donald Trump and his enablers are putting millions of lives at risk for political gain,” she added.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that Postmaster General DeJoy (a top campaign contributor to Trump) has refused to restore the mail sorting machines he removed in states like Wisconsin and Michigan. This is a clear attempt to slow down the mail and suppress the vote. DeJoy must go,” posted Bernie Sanders.

