https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/21/anti-semitic-bigot-defends-fellow-anti-semitic-bigot-linda-sarsour-by-suggesting-that-the-majority-of-the-muslim-community-are-anti-semitic-bigots-too/

The best people are coming out in defense of DNC speaker Linda Sarsour after the Biden campaign attempted to distance themselves from her.

One of Sarsour’s most ardent defenders is civil rights lawyer — and fellow anti-Semite — Zahra Billoo. Earlier this week, Billoo reminded her followers that Obama/Biden’s record on Muslims is only slightly less evil than Trump’s:

What an inspiring message from an inspiring person.

But let’s get back to one tweet in particular. This one:

And Zahra Billoo thinks she’s an advocate for Muslims? We’re no experts or anything, but we’re pretty sure she’s doing it wrong.

Defending a Muslim bigot by claiming that “the majority of the Muslim community” are bigots seems … unhelpful.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...