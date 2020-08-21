https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/21/attn-dems-media-constantly-claiming-trump-without-evidence-says-mail-in-voting-can-lead-to-fraud/

Whenever President Trump expresses doubts about full-on mail-in voting, the media can be counted on to report that the claim is made “without evidence.” Today’s example comes from CBS News’ Paula Reid:

“They all think I am trying to steal the election, just the opposite, but I want the fair results of an election,” – @realDonaldTrump after, once again, attacking universal mail-in voting as a threat to democracy despite no evidence to support this claim. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 21, 2020

And right on cue, another day has brought with it another dent in the media’s go-to retort of “without evidence”:

Judge Orders New Election In Paterson, NJ, Because Of Mail-In Voting Fraud https://t.co/ccmb3rLcLX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 21, 2020

A New Jersey judge invalidated a city council election and ordered a new one after allegations of voter fraud, according to a ruling issued Wednesday https://t.co/acV585YIih — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2020

Here’s video with more details:

Judge orders new election in Paterson, NJ after widespread fraudhttps://t.co/67wT6uuAQx pic.twitter.com/fL11xKXbWy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020

And don’t forget the fiasco that took place in a New York City primary (even Salon took notice of the mail-in voting fiasco that was unfolding):

More than 1 in 5 mail-in ballots were rejected in New York City during the state primary June 23, the city’s certified election results revealed this week.https://t.co/TKsTHEyifx — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) August 7, 2020

Over 80,000 mail-in ballots disqualified in NYC primary mess “The mail-in ballots of more than 84,000 New York City Democrats who sought to vote in the presidential primary were disqualified, according to new figures released by the Board of Elections.” https://t.co/cWagHWJaVr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 6, 2020

Mail-in snafu: Democrats at odds in New York City primary that refuses to end https://t.co/TKYZOi6ZnL — Salon (@Salon) July 25, 2020

But the media will nevertheless keep pretending there are hardly ever any problems.

Imagine doing this nationwide . . . https://t.co/UUXruzIN8W — Lori (@LJT_is_me) August 21, 2020

That’s absurd. There is no such thing as voter fraud, I’m told. https://t.co/GvpiUOdioK — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 21, 2020

