https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/21/beauty-is-political-aoc-teams-up-with-vogue-to-reveal-her-makeup-secrets-and-fight-the-patriarchy-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
OMG-LOL! It's set to music! Big, tough rioter takes off his shirt to fight the cops and gets WAY more than he asks for (watch)
August 16, 2020
Ouch! Katie Pavlich drops a devastating reality check on Hillary Clinton after seeing this preview of her Trump-triggered convention speech
August 19, 2020
'More unhinged every day': Video montage of Dems & media trying to spread 'THE ULTIMATE CONSPIRACY' shows the USPS memo got around FAST
August 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy