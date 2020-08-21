https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Bernie-Sanders-debate-progressives-conservatives/2020/08/21/id/983306

Sen. Bernie Sanders said the day after Joe Biden is elected, there will be a “serious debate” about the direction of the country.

During a Friday appearance on “The Daily Show,” the independent senator from Vermont told host Trevor Noah that he is rallying behind Biden to defeat President Donald Trump.

“And the day after Biden is elected, we’re going to have a serious debate about the future of this country, but it will be done within the framework of a democratic society,” Sanders said.

“What you’re seeing now is what I would call a united front of people of many different points of view,” Sanders told Noah. “You have some honest conservatives who are saying ‘you know what, I’m a conservative, but we gotta get rid of this guy because he is just not what America is supposed to be about.’ And you’re working with progressives. So this is what coalition politics is about.”

His comments come as progressives make a push to gain more power in the Democratic Party and under a possible Biden administration, The Hill reports.

Sanders has called himself a democratic socialist. He was vying for the Democratic bid for president. He suspended his campaign in April and endorsed Biden shortly after.

He said even though he has a different position on several issues from Biden, unity within the party is necessary to block Trump’s reelection.

