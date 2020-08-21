https://redstate.com/joesquire/2020/08/21/biden-teleprompter-policy/
About The Author
Related Posts
Court Documents Detail Clinton-Linked Democrat Pedophile Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘CONSTANT’ Orgies With Young Girls on Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile Island
July 31, 2020
6 Myths About U.S. Postal Service And The Election Debunked
August 17, 2020
Trump Will Relish His Fight With the Democratic House
April 28, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy