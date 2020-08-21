https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/21/biden-repeats-charlottesville-lie-in-dishonest-and-divisive-dnc-acceptance-speech/

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night, in a deeply dishonest speech that repeated the Charlottesville lie.

Biden never misses an opportunity to fulminate against the torch-carrying neo-nazis and their bulging veins, but besides lying about President Trump’s “very fine people” comment, he also grossly mischaracterized the events of that day to suggest that the violent antifa and BLM counter-protesters were—well—very fine people.

“History has thrust one more urgent task on us,” Biden said toward the end of his divisive speech. “Will we be the generation that finally wipes out the stain of racism from our national character? I believe we’re up to it, I believe we’re ready,” he added, trying to sound hopeful.

[Before Barack Obama became president, most Americans weren’t aware that racism from our nation’s past was still a major stain on our national character. Most Americans thought we had gotten past all that and were happy to live in the colorblind society Martin Luther King envisioned. However, since 2012, Democrats have sought to stir racial tensions and remind White America every day of our racist past, our current “systemic racism” and a whole host of racial sins, including white privilege, white oppression and white fragility. It’s very unlikely that Democrats will be willing to give up this politically expedient narrative anytime soon.]

“Just a week ago, yesterday, was the third anniversary of the events in Charlottesville,” Biden continued. “Close your eyes, remember what you saw on television. Remember seeing those neo-nazis and klansmen and white supremacists coming in a field with lighted torches, veins bulging, spewing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30’s.”

Biden went on: “Remember the violent clash that ensued between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it? And remember what the president said when asked, he said—quote—there were very fine people on both sides,” Biden lied. “That was a wake-up call for our country.”

During a combative press conference following the unrest, President Trump did tell reporters, “you also had some very fine people on both sides.”

The former VP surely knows by now that Trump was referring to people on both sides of the Civil War statue dispute, not the violent clash between the Unite the Right neo-nazis and counter-protesters.

Trump immediately clarified his meaning, and condemned the odious white supremacists. There is no ambiguity whatsoever about what he said. It’s all on tape.

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally,” he said.

Apparently convinced that stoking racial divisions will help Biden’s electoral chances, his team has made the Charlottesville lie the centerpiece of his campaign. Indeed, he launched his campaign with the very same recitation of the lie, complete with the vivid description of their bulging neo-nazi veins (and fangs!).

The August 11, 2017 Unite the Right rally was organized by white supremacists, but people were in Charlottesville at the same time to oppose the removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, and were not part of that group.

Among the counter-protesters of the Unite the Right rally were antifa and Black Lives Matter militants who violently clashed with the white supremacists.

“In the crowds, on all sides, they were throwing bottles, they were throwing soda cans with cement in them, they were throwing paint balls, they were fighting — breaking out and attacking one another — launching chemicals into the crowd, and as well as smoke bombs and so forth,” she added. “No local or state police had deployed any tear gas,” Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman, told Fox News following the mayhem.

Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police Spox: “This is not a good day for Charlottesville. This is not a good day for the Commonwealth.” pic.twitter.com/1UTBmTCsco — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2017

Not all of the counter-protesters that day were antifa or BLM militants, but violent left-wing radicals were there in great numbers to attack the white supremacists.

So if Joe Biden considers the antifa and BLM thugs in Charlottesville to be “those with the courage to stand against” racism, what does he think of the antifa agitators in Seattle and Portland? What does he think of the BLM looters in Chicago and New York City?

There is something kinda weird about Biden’s fixation on a three year old riot that involved white supremacists when there are violent left-wing riots going on every night in our nation’s cities that he has nothing to say about. Not only has the Democrat not condemned the riots, in July, he lashed out at the Trump administration for “sowing chaos and division” after Homeland Security deployed federal officers to cities to quell the violence.

“What Joe Biden calls ‘peaceful protestors’ are actually left-wing anarchists who are assaulting police officers in Portland and, incredibly, Biden is siding with the criminals,” said Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, at the time. “That Biden would accuse law enforcement of ‘stoking the fires of division’ while the mob is literally setting fires to police buildings is unconscionable.”

It would appear that Biden, and/or the people advising him, have a soft spot for violent left-wing agitators.

Last May, we learned that at least thirteen Biden campaign staffers had made donations—possibly in coordination with the campaign—to a group that paid bail fees for Black Lives Matter and antifa agitators in Minneapolis.

Recall, at the time, Democrats and their allies were aggressively disseminating disinformation blaming the violence and mayhem in the Twin Cities on white supremacists.

Meanwhile, after months of horrific antifa violence in Portland, Oregon, Biden has yet to denounce antifa.

It’s one thing to ignore left-wing thugs, but it’s quite another to characterize them as courageous heroes fighting racism, and that’s what the Democrat nominee for president essentially did in his DNC acceptance speech.

