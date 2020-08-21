https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/21/biden-repeats-charlottesville-lie-we-correct-it/
RUSH: So you guys don’t know if the Biden speech was prerecorded or not? (interruption) Well, I didn’t even think about it. I got an email here from somebody demanding to know whatever. I hate distractions, and I’m just trying to get rid of a distraction here.
But I had not heard that it was prerecorded, and somebody sends me a note demanding proof that it was prerecorded, because somebody said if it wasn’t, then Biden could have given the speech outside and the people in the cars could have heard it live. But this is the first I’ve heard that it was prerecorded, which would explain.
If it was prerecorded, that would be interesting to know because that means they could have done 15,000 takes to get it right. But I’m not aware that it was prerecorded, and I’m not aware that they said that it was. At any rate, two things — three things — we’re gonna do here before we get back to the phones. One thing Biden did…
Whether it was live or on tape, one thing Biden did last night was repeat this humongous lie that Trump said that the Aryan Nation’s white supremacists, neo-Nazis at the Charlottesville, Virginia, rally three years ago were “very fine people.” It is a hoax. It is an element of the effort to get rid of Trump, just like Trump-Russia collusion and meddling in the election and all of that.
Trump never said about that group of people what he is said to have said. The Democrats at an and the media knows it. Everybody knows that it is made up. Everybody knows that it is made up, taken out of context. Everybody reporting it knows. Biden may not know, depending on the genuine state of his mental acuity. But everybody else knows, including the media.
So here. Grab sound bite number 4. Here is Biden last night during his acceptance speech at the Democrat National Convention…
BIDEN: He mentioned Charlottesville. Close your eyes. Remember what you saw on television. Remember seeing those neo-Nazis and Klansmen and white supremacists come out of the fields with lighted torches, veins bulging, spewing the sand — same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the thirties. Remember the violent clash that ensued between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And remember what the president said when asked? He said there were, quote, “very fine people on both sides.”
RUSH: So Biden keeps repeating this. The Democrat Party keeps repeating it — and it was a lie the first time somebody, whoever it was, made it up. So let’s review. You just heard in his acceptance speech, Biden repeats the lie that Trump called a handful of so-called neo-Nazis at the 2017 Charlottesville protest over the destruction of a Robert E. Lee monument — which was what they were there to protest.
The lie is that Trump called them “very fine people.” It’s the same lie that Biden used to kick off his campaign. This is the second time — minimum second time — that he’s uttered it. Biden has repeated this lie in almost every speech he has given since then, and he does it almost word-for-word. But as we have pointed out tiresomely, Trump actually condemned the neo-Nazis.
Trump said that the neo-Nazis should be condemned totally. Biden knows he’s lying about this. Audio sound bite number 5. We’re gonna go back. The bite you just heard… Well, it was from last night. Let’s see. Let me get the date. This thing happened in 2017. I don’t have the exact date. But here is… (interruption) Yeah. Yeah. The bite coming up is August 15th. Anyway, here’s what Trump said…
THE PRESIDENT: I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.
RUSH: That was Trump at New York City Trump Tower speaking to reporters about the protests and violence in Charlottesville, and that’s what he said, “I’m not talking about…” This is when he was correcting everybody. “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” You know, he was making it clear that he was not calling them “very fine people.”
President Trump repeatedly condemned the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August of 2017. He totally did so. Moreover, the neo-Nazis were not the only one violent group that was in Charlottesville. The clash was not with those standing against hate peacefully. The clash was with violent, black-clad Antifa extremists. As to “very fine people,” Trump had been referring to peaceful protests both for and against the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee.
Trump was not talking about neo-Nazis. He was not talking about skinheads or white supremacists. He was talking about peaceful protests before all the malcontents showed up, that were both for and against the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee. He completely condemned the extremists as the timeline and the transcript confirms.
Even Jake Tapper of CNN has admitted that Trump did not call neo-Nazis “very fine people,” yet it is the core message of the Biden campaign. It remains a lie, and Biden keeps telling it, but not just Biden. The media keeps telling it. You have to understand, even Jake Tapper knows it’s a lie, and he allows it to continue to be repeated on CNN and elsewhere in the mainstream media. Here. Play sound bite number 5 again.
Here’s Trump making it clear…
THE PRESIDENT: I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.
RUSH: Right. He was never, ever talking about fine people on both sides. He was talking about people on the subject of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee — which, by the way, how many statues of Robert E. Lee have now been torn down? All he was saying is there’s some very fine people who support Robert E. Lee as an historical American figure, and there’s some very fine people who maybe don’t and want Robert E. Lee written out of American history.
That’s all Trump was saying. It had nothing to do with the skinheads and the white supremacists and whatever the hell they were there for. But the point is everybody knows this. And I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to have to correct this every damn time Joe Biden opens his mouth about it.
And the reason it’s frustrating is that everybody knows. Everybody knows what an abject lie that this is. Okay.