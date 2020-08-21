https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-reade-harris-hypocrite/2020/08/21/id/983392

A woman who has accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault while a staff member in his U.S. Senate office is calling his vice presidential running mate Sen. Kamala Harris a “hypocrite” and “complicit” in the attack, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

Tara Reade, 56, in March claimed Biden pinned her against a wall, reached under her skirt and sexually assaulted her with his finger in 1993. Biden, 77, has denied the accusation.

‘I’m disappointed with Kamala with her being the vice presidential nominee,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s the height of hypocrisy for her to accept the VP nominee position.

“She’s a hypocrite. She saw an opportunity to seize a position of power and she took it, turning a blind eye to sexual assault victims.”

Reade said she was “sickened” by Harris, 55, who hailed her experience as a prosecutor in Wednesday night’s acceptance speech of the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

“I’ve fought for children and survivors of sexual assault,” Harris said. “I know a predator when I see one.”

Reade was incredulous.

“She obviously doesn’t know how to spot a predator,” Reade said. “She is enabling one by the name of Joe Biden.”

Reade added that she contacted Harris’ Senate office via email twice in 2018 via a form on her webpage but heard nothing back.

She also said Harris’ concern about sexual assault goes only as far as their party affiliation, noting that the former California attorney general praised Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in high school during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Harris called Ford a “true patriot” and said “I believe you” when she testified during the hearings.

“Kamala will speak out on sexual assault if it politically suits her,” Reade said. “For Christine it suited her, for me it doesn’t.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

