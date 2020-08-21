https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-villages-golfcart-parade/2020/08/21/id/983385

Supporters of Joe Biden staged a golf cart rally in The Villages retirement community on Friday, a day after he accepted the Democratic nomination for president, which some were touting as a surprising show of support in a community that was heavily backing President Donald Trump.

The parade included about 300 carts adorned with signs declaring “Biden 2020” and “Biden/Harris” and “Flush the turd Nov. 3rd.”

The rally was less than half of the parade of the more than 650 golf carts that wound through The Villages on June 14, which commemorated Trump’s 74th birthday and Flag Day, according to Villages-News.com.

That parade, which was held for the second consecutive year, was marked by confrontations when anti-Trump demonstrators displayed signs likening Trump to Hitler and shouts of “Nazis.”

In one viral video moment, a demonstrator approaches one Trump golf cart driver shouting “racist” and “Where’s your white hood? Where’s your white hood?” a reference to the Ku Klux Klan.

The driver angrily and sarcastically shouts back, “Yeah, you got it, white power.”

The segment included in a longer video, was retweeted by Trump.

The Villages is a community of about 132,000 in Sumter County northwest of Orlando, Florida. Sumter County voted 70 percent for Trump in 2016.

Trump appeared at the community in October 2019 for an invitation only audience of about 1,000.

