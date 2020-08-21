https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-abc-reporter-listen-scientists-shut-entire-country-stop-spread-covid-19-video/

2020 Democrat nominee Joe Biden on Friday told ABC reporter David Muir that he would shut down the entire country to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the scientists recommended.

Biden called for a mandatory nationwide mask mandate during his unhinged Democrat nomination acceptance speech in Delaware.

“I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists,” Biden told Muir Friday in his first joint interview with his running mate Kamala Harris.

Of course Biden failed to explain how he would even have the authority to shut down the entire country.

TRENDING: SHOCK VIDEO: “Mom! Call 911!” – Biden Supporters Attack 7-Year-Old Boy Outside DNC Convention For Wearing Red MAGA Hat

“I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving, until we control the virus,” Biden said. “That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with. In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus, you have to deal with the virus.”

Shut the country down in order to keep people employed and keep the economy growing. Another brilliant idea by senile Joe Biden.

WATCH:

MUIR: Would you be prepared to shut this country down again? BIDEN: I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. … MUIR: So if the scientists say, ‘shut it down’? BIDEN: I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.pic.twitter.com/lGyPDGHRdd — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 21, 2020

Lockdowns do not stop the spread of Covid; the dangerous lockdown policies destroy businesses.

Countries with the strictest lockdown policies now have the highest death rates.

Peru had one of the earliest (March 16th) and longest (four months) lockdowns. But it has the highest daily deaths per capita in the world now. Lockdowns don’t work. How many additional refutations do we need for people to stop suggesting the use of lockdowns? pic.twitter.com/5xZehDtNAB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

