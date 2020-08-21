https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/joe-biden-vows-national-mask-mandate-elected-president/
(BREITBART) Joe Biden vowed to implement a national mask mandate during his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.
“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.
Biden linked wearing a mask to being patriotic.
Last week, Biden called for mask-wearing while Americans are “outside.”
“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.
