https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/biden-most-progressive-president-since-fdr

In his virtual Democratic National Convention speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but Sanders’ message to his supporters was very clear: radical progressives plan to “make Biden the most progressive president since FDR.”

On “LevinTV” this week, BlazeTV host Mark Levin broke down the details of Sanders’ speech, and explained how radical progressives in government intend to take over the executive branch if Biden is elected.

“Why does [Sanders] support Joe Biden?” Levin asked. “Two reasons: One, he knows Joe Biden is an empty suit. And he also knows that [progressives in his administration] are going to push their agenda, and they’re going to push it hard.

“There’s a piece in Politico that talks about how the progressives are all lined up, and if Joe Biden gets elected, they will not tolerate resistance from Joe Biden,” he continued. “They intend to impose their will on him and his administration because that again is the nature of Marxism. They insinuate themselves into society. It’s the nature of fascism, too … they use the existing status quo to insinuate themselves and take over the government. And that’s exactly what’s planned here.”

Watch the video below to hear more from Mark Levin:

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

