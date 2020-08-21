https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/21/bidens-handlers-know-he-cant-do-the-debates/
RUSH: This is Michael in Cheraw, South Carolina. I’m glad you waited, sir. You’re up first today. Hi.
CALLER: Hi. How are you, Rush? Greenville, South Carolina in the eighties. Been listening to you ever since.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Very simply, the gift that the Democrats gave us last night, to listen to Biden with that wonderful speech they spent four days rehearsing him with no telling how many experts, gives the Democrats absolutely no excuse for not having the three spontaneous question — the three —
RUSH: Debates?
CALLER: I’m sorry.
RUSH: You’re thinking debates?
CALLER: The three debates, yeah. The three debates that have been set up that everybody’s been wondering whether is gonna happen, now the Democrats don’t have an excuse to not have ’em now. And they will be the kind of questions that put him in a spot where he made his gaffe.
RUSH: You want to bet?
CALLER: I’m sorry.
RUSH: You want to bet that they are now gonna be forced to put him out there in debates?
CALLER: Well, I mean, you said it yourself. I mean, it was a great speech. I mean, what’s their excuse gonna be?
RUSH: No, no. It wasn’t. It wasn’t a great speech. It was a classic. Anybody in Washington who’s been in that town 30 years or more could have given that speech and had it be relevant to them. That was how empty it was, in terms of substance. It was filled with one Washington inside the Beltway cliche after another, related to nothing. Plugs didn’t even give lip service to the radical left movement of the Democrat Party.
That speech was the safest speech. It was designed to get the reaction that it got. Even from Fox News conservative — well, Fox News commentators. Now, here’s the thing about this. Biden himself may now be chomping at the bit. He may be telling his handlers, “Let me out there. See, I told you I could do it. Bring those debates on. Bring the media on. Let me do a presser. Let me at ’em. I can do it.”
His handlers know he can’t. His handlers know that he cannot do the debates. That speech last night does not prove he can do debates. Maybe the speech proves it to him, but his handlers know better. It was fully scripted. That thing was rehearsed — I can’t tell you the amount of rehearsal time that went into that speech, from where the hands were so they wouldn’t be distracting, to the angle of the camera to make him look less deer-in-the-headlight eyes.
There was a lot of work that went into that that can never be part of a live event. There can never, ever be the kind of rehearsal, production value, scripting, use of teleprompter, there can’t be any of that in any live event, including a debate. But you do have a point about one thing. It’s gonna convince everybody else he could do it. It actually may be to our benefit. We lowered the bar so much that he came through with shining colors.
And now a lot of people may be thinking, “Hey, bring the debates on. Plugs could do it.” It’s handlers know he can’t. And they are still going to have to try and renege. And it’s going to be fascinating to see how they try, because, don’t doubt me, they will. Because, my friends, it’s only gonna take one, one episode of mental acuity, one repeat of a debate, “I I I I I I I I my time’s up,” when he forgets his train of thought. “I don’t have anything more to say. That’s my answer,” when he forgets his train of thought. It’s only gonna take one of those. He doesn’t need for all 90 minutes of a debate to be disaster.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Joseph in Texas. You’re next on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Best wishes and prayers. I wanted to refer to the response from social media on big, big liberal newspapers. One says, “You can see 30 minutes of no end of him speaking. He did great. Why would they want to hide him if he can make speeches like this?” A lesser amount said, “Well, at least we know he can still read a teleprompter.” And one said, “OMG, yes, I hope I wasn’t the only one that noticed.” Literally the liberal Democrats watching his speech thought it was off the cuff.
RUSH: You’re telling me that you think a percentage, a majority of the people on social media that watched the speech thought that Plugs was ad-libbing that?
CALLER: Yes, sir. A major, major social media site, the comments are just saying: “He did great. He spoke for 30 minutes -”
RUSH: Well, go ahead and mention it. What’s the major, major social media site?
CALLER: Los Angeles Times, August 21st, today. I was also on Huff Post. I was trying to pull some quotes, but I got on too quickly, which was —
RUSH: The LA Times is not a social media site. I thought you meant Twitter or Facebook or something like that. You’re just talking about comments in the newspaper stories on this stuff? If the leftists think that Plugs is now raring and ready to go because they don’t believe that that speech was on a prompter, if they don’t believe he was reading a prompter — but I don’t know how you can extrapolate. There aren’t enough comments on there to make a judgment.
You’re just running into a couple or three people or maybe even 10 — I don’t care — who think that he’s not reading a prompter. That’s not enough evidence to suggest that a majority of Democrat viewers last night thought that. The fact that some do is just wishful thinking on their part. Joseph, thanks much.