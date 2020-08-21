https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/bidens-key-message-top-blunder-last-nights-dnc-acceptance-speech/

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech last night was full of fluff while at times he sounded like he agreed with President Trump’s policies. But his major blunder came at the end and went virtually unnoticed.

Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden accepted his party’s nomination last night with a speech at the DNC. When Biden wasn’t complaining about President Trump or slandering his actions while President, Biden actually sounded like he agreed with the President’s policies:

The funniest line in Biden’s speech was about bringing jobs back from China. It was Obama/Biden who sent those jobs to China in the first place! pic.twitter.com/AZN2VsNkOL — Tony A. Phyrillas (@TonyPhyrillas) August 21, 2020

Of course Biden and Obama sent jobs to China, so it’s no wonder China and Iran want a Biden victory in November.

But the biggest blunder of the night was when Biden said:

“There’s never been anything we’ve been able to accomplish when we’ve done it together”.

Opening of the #DemConvention is awesome in this edit👇 pic.twitter.com/12qgLj7uDE — Mondo Elvis (@MondoElvis) August 21, 2020

Of course Biden stayed away from the destruction and devastation by Democrat supported BLM and Antifa in Democrat led cities across the US. Biden has shown when you don’t have a response just pretend it’s not there.

