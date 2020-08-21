https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-activist-biden-fing-sucks-but-vote-for-him-please-dont-vote-for-ted-wheelers-bh-as-again

A black activist begged college-aged protesters on Thursday night to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden even though he “f***ing sucks.”

“…to take advantage and take control of your government, take control of your cities, vote. Yes, I know Joe Biden f***ing sucks, but vote for him, please. Like, please. Please. Please,” the activist said. “I hate saying this whole ‘vote for Biden’ thing because two-party system, either way they still working for the same goals. But at least, at least Biden doesn’t have that and I hate saying that, but please, do not vote for Trump and don’t vote for Kanye. And please don’t vote for Ted Wheeler’s b***h a*s again.”

The activist was part of a group that marched through a Portland residential neighborhood, screaming, “Wake up! Wake up motherf***er wake up! Wake up! Wake up! Wake up motherf***er wake up!”

The Portland Police Department appeared to describe the activities the group engaged in as follows:

In the evening hours of August 20, 2020, two events took place in Portland. One group gathered at Kenton Park located on the 8400 block of North Brandon Avenue. The group left the park around 7 p.m. and began marching throughout neighborhoods in North Portland. While the group marched, streets were blocked. The group stopped briefly outside of the Portland Police Association office on the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. For a couple hours, the group marched through North Portland and later dispersed after returning to Kenton Park.

Separately, another group of individuals gathered, this one violent, who attacked an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland.

The Portland Police Department described that group’s actions as follows:

Around 11:10 p.m., several members of the group began tampering with the control panel to the gate on the ICE building. Other group members began tampering with the actual gate. Some group members were also seen tampering with the glass windows on the ICE building. Other members of the group sprayed port holes with paint on the ICE building so Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers could not see out while others vandalized the building with graffiti. Around 11:20 p.m., FPS officers exited the ICE building. Members of the group began throwing rocks and bottles at FPS officers as well as shined lasers and launched commercial grade fireworks towards them. A large dumpster fire was set near the intersection of South Lowell Street and South Moody Avenue. … Portland Police officers began dispersing the crowd to the north. As officers dispersed the crowd, group members shined green lasers at them, as well as threw rocks, cones, glass bottles, and paint balloons at officers. Around 12:35 a.m., Portland Police disengaged from the group. After PPB officers disengaged the group, the group began walking south towards the ICE building again. Public address announcements were made once again, reminding the group the gathering was still an unlawful assembly and they needed to disperse to the north.

