A Black Lives Matter activist in Chicago screamed at the media and at society as a whole late this week for being upset that looters were stealing from businesses, saying that everyone needed to “get over it.”

The activist, who identified herself during an earlier portion of the news conference as Alycia Moaton, repeatedly demonized law enforcement officials and suggested that it was not a big deal that people were throwing things at the police because the police have “bullets.”

“People are worried about looting, and there are literal lives being taken away?” she yelled. “There are people who are dying, and y’all are mad about people looting Mag Mile? Get over it! These buildings are insured.”

“Materials will come back, but we will not come back if they kill us!” she continued. “What do y’all not get about that? Gucci, Apple store, whatever it is—that stuff will be replaced, but we won’t be replaced. We lose our lives, people lose our lives every single day for this cause, and y’all are mad about the wrong s**t!”

WATCH:

Which side are you on? (4/4) pic.twitter.com/iU23CJqlQn — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) August 20, 2020

TRANSCRIPT:

Public safety does not look like them. We are not protected by police officers; they beat us up every single day—not even just at protests, every single day we are targeted and profiled, not just at rallies. Every single day, we are arrested and locked up and not given our rights. Every single day, they come into these streets and laugh at us, and mock us, and call us names and they know they can because no one—people are letting them do this. They come out with a gun and a baton and pepper spray and mace and they get mad about some water bottles. They get mad at umbrellas, and they have bullets? They have bullets, and they’re mad that someone is throwing water? That’s the weapon? That’s what happens? That’s what other people think is so dangerous? People are worried about looting, and there are literal lives being taken away? There are people who are dying, and y’all are mad about people looting Mag Mile? Get over it! These buildings are insured. Materials will come back, but we will not come back if they kill us! What do y’all not get about that? Gucci, Apple store, whatever it is—that stuff will be replaced, but we won’t be replaced. We lose our lives, people lose our lives every single day for this cause, and y’all are mad about the wrong shit!

