Black Lives Matter protesters and activists swarmed residential streets in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday night in an attempt to violently rouse people from their slumber.

What are the details?

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted video footage of the incident, describing the scene, “‘Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!’ chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets.”

The video, on the city’s 85th consecutive night of protests, shows a horde of masked demonstrators marching through the streets, waving Black Lives Matter flags, armed with flashlights, laser pointers, and more, shouting vulgarities at the local residents.

“Wake up!” the activists can be heard screaming as they march down the street. “Wake up, motherf***er, wake up! Wake up! Wake up! Wake up, motherf***er!”

What else?

On Friday, the Oregonian reported that two protests took place on Thursday into Friday, one “peaceful,” and another, “confrontational.”

The one that took place in South Portland, which was held outside the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, saw no less than three arrests. Police declared the demonstration in South Portland an unlawful assembly.

One demonstrator told the outlet, “The goal right now is to disrupt the peace. If you’re here right now, you need to be loud. You need to be exhausted. Because we’re exhausted.”

Protesters held signs reading, “Black Lives Matter,” “Abolish the Police,” “Reparations,” and “Silence Perpetuates Violence.”

They chanted “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA” and “My neck, my back, we gonna take these streets back.”

As the protests progressed, federal protective services officers took to the streets and made an official announcement warning demonstrators of arrest or use of crowd control tactics if the group got out of hand.

Portland police later arrived at the scene and discovered rioters attempting to break into the building and setting fires.

“Police said some demonstrators threw rocks, cones, glass bottles and paint balloons at officers during the protest,” the outlet reported. “Some in the crowd also shined green lasers at officers, police said. Three people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.”

