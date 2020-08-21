https://hannity.com/media-room/blame-trump-illegal-immigrant-in-dnc-video-actually-deported-by-clinton-re-arrested-by-obama/

“The new technologies are capable of doing so much more. For example, there’s no reason why -at our ports- we don’t have solar capacity to be able to make sure we save a lot of energy, create a lot of new jobs for people out there, just like here in California… I mean… here in Nevada,” said Biden.

Biden made similar comments earlier this month, delivering a speech in Nevada where he called for innovative solutions like they’ve implemented “Here in California.”

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden,” he told supporters just days before the South Carolina primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-ridden campaign in South Carolina this week; bizarrely telling the crowd he’s running for the United States Senate.

BIDEN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE: ‘I’ve Been to Vermont a Number of Times, I love This Place’

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-riddled campaign over the weekend; telling supporters in New Hampshire he’s been to Vermont a “number of times” dating back to 2014.

“I’ve been here a number of times…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden told reporters.

Biden, who is in New Hampshire, thinks he is in Vermont At some point, the media is going to have to stop calling this “gaffes” https://t.co/Dhno1WN2rU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 24, 2019

Biden made a similar mistake just days ago, telling a packed audience the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr occurred in “the late ‘70s.”

“Just like in my generation, when I got out of school, when Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King had been assassinated in the ’70s, the late ’70s when I got engaged … ,” Biden recalled.

The two leaders were killed two months apart in 1968.

Joe Biden falsely says RFK, MLK were “assassinated in the ‘70’s, late 70”https://t.co/iDH0P2mvMd pic.twitter.com/6nalA0J5bx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2019

Biden is facing more campaign issues this week; with analysts saying his fundraising efforts have “tumbled” since a series of gaffes on the campaign trail.

“Joe Biden raised $4.6 million online on his first day in the 2020 presidential race, surprising doubters who thought the former vice president couldn’t run a modern campaign. But since then Biden’s online fundraising has tumbled — looking more like flash-in-the-pan opponent Beto O’Rourke than top-tier rivals like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren,” reports Politico.

“More than 60 percent of the $13.2 million Biden has raised online came in the first week of his campaign, which launched in late April, according to a POLITICO analysis of data from the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue. While other top candidates spiked early and then gradually raised more money online as the 2020 campaign has carried on, Biden’s pattern is similar to O’Rourke, who roared into the race with millions raised in his first day but has trickled off since then,” adds the website.