Failed Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was slammed on Thursday night after he called out President Donald Trump for allegedly not paying contractors while he was in the business world, which Bloomberg also allegedly did.

“Trump says we should vote for him because he’s a great business man. Really?” Bloomberg said. “He drove his companies into bankruptcy six times, always leaving behind customers and contractors who were cheated and swindled and stopped doing business with him. Well this time, all of us are paying the price.”

Journalist Yashar Ali tweeted out a clip of Bloomberg’s words and wrote: “Infuriating hypocrisy on the most important night of the DNC. Bloomberg slams Trump for stiffing contractors/workers. Bloomberg himself stiffed campaign workers after promising them employment through the election. He had to be shamed into giving them healthcare through November.”

NPR reported in late March:

Former campaign workers for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign have filed two separate proposed class-action lawsuits, alleging that the thousands of staffers laid off this month had been promised to be paid through the general election in November. One lawsuit, filed by Donna Wood, a former field organizer for Bloomberg’s campaign in Florida, alleges that the campaign misled employees, recruiting them to work for Bloomberg under false pretenses and had failed to pay the necessary overtime. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York City. … A second lawsuit alleges that thousands of field organizers were fraudulently encouraged to accept jobs with Bloomberg’s campaign with the promise of guaranteed salaries through November. That lawsuit, from three former Bloomberg staffers, Alexis Sklair, Nathaniel Brown and Sterling Rettke, was also filed in federal court in New York City.

Matthew Jeweler, who worked as a regional organizing director, gave up a career that he had for a decade to work for Bloomberg, said: “I honestly don’t know if I would have taken the job if it weren’t for that specific guarantee, because I knew I wanted to work on the general election.”

