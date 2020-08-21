https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-portland-police-arrest-violent-rioter-keese-love-brutal-attack-driver/

Marquise “Keese” Love was booked shortly after 5:30 a.m. local time at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The violent rioter with a long list of previous offenses was charged with assault, coercion and riot, all three of which are felonies.

Love had been running from police since he was identified in a video attacking a driver who had attempted to help stop the mob from attacking a trans person.

As Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Friday, Love was involved in a sickening gang assault on another white man prior to the viral incident.

In a shocking video of Love’s previous attack, a large group is seen running up to a man and brutally beating him before dragging him down the street and continuing the attack. Love is clearly visible in the surveillance footage of the violence released by police in June.

Love was first identified on the anonymous message board 4Chan as the man who dealt the final kick to a Adam Haner who was savagely beaten by rioters in Portland on Sunday evening. While he was on the run he was using social media to beg people to send money to his commissary fund when he is eventually arrested.

In a post on SnapChat, Love insists he did nothing wrong.

“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him,” Love wrote. “Look it up on Twitter put money on my books and come see me.”

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

