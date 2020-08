https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/broadcaster-fired-referring-kamala-americas-1st-colored-vice-presidential-candidate/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A radio station in Ohio has fired a broadcaster who described Senator Kamala Harris as the nation’s ‘first colored vice presidential candidate’.

Kyle Cornell, 26, made the remark on air on Wednesday night.

He was fired by WTAM 1100, a Cleveland-based station, on Thursday, after a social media backlash.

