https://hannity.com/media-room/bugging-bloomberg-persistent-fly-annoys-mayor-mike-throughout-his-entire-dnc-speech/
BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know…
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.”
“You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters.
Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020
Watch the bizarre moment above.
BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point.
“I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden.
Ummm…. 👀
He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020
“Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added.
Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.