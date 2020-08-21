https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/08/21/bulwark-cnn-fixture-amanda-carpenter-asks-how-many-times-you-cried-during-the-dem-convention-and-laughter-ensues/

There are no hard and fast means of measuring when an individual fully changes over their affiliation to another party, but in the case of Amanda Carpenter we believe it is safe to say she has become a full fledged liberal. The CNN fixture and contributor for The Bulwark certainly is giving every indication she has become a feeling-not-thinking leftist.

How else to explain this delivery from the former Ted Cruz staffer who now appears to be an emotion-driven pundit?

I need an honest tally from all you who watched all four nights of the Dem convention telling me the number of times the programming made you cry. Go. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 21, 2020

Look Amanda, we get that you are an anti-Trump fixture these days, but do you have to vacate all political objectivity in order to occupy that space?

How embarrassing. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 21, 2020

This should be embarrassing for her, but as we have learned from the NT crowd, they seem incapable of anything approaching introspection.

Her boss at The Bulwark also hinted at his being moved to emotional results.

I will never never answer this. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 21, 2020

That’s fine Chaz, we can make an educated guess.

And of course Jennifer Rubin weighed in, after a full week of fulsome Biden commentary.

15? 20? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 21, 2020

There’s been a lot of dust in the air the past four days. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) August 21, 2020

Well, at least Chris follows the theme of the week of Democrats being incapable of telling the truth. The was a flood of liberal tears in response to Amanda’s plea for emotion. For most regular folks there was a few less liberal tears being shed.

Zero. That’s just creepy — Duchess of Queens AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) August 21, 2020

Zero — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 21, 2020

How about the number of times I wanted to puke… — WaitWhat??? 🇺🇸 #AuditTheFed (@flynlady) August 21, 2020

Some tears were generated for different reasons.

Some clarity first: Does it count when it was from laughter? https://t.co/667z1uvyqS — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) August 21, 2020

Does “from laughing so hard I broke a rib” count? — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) August 21, 2020

Does it count if I was crying from laughter? — nortouQ (@nortouQ) August 21, 2020

There were others crying too, but not for the same emotional movements to which Amanda was alluding.

The part where they said let’s abolish capitalism and think of a world without police. I cried because I can’t believe my generation is that STUPID! — JM 🐘 (@Jlm9022) August 21, 2020

All of it. It’s honestly heartbreaking to listen to another democratic convention full of speeches of things for the betterment of our Nation they promise to do but have never done while in power and will never do

Every 4 years. Same thing

47 years of Biden in office. Same thing — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) August 21, 2020

I want to cry thinking these people could hold power. — Patrick Jarrett (@patrick_jarrett) August 21, 2020

I cried every time someone made me watch that garbage — (Not a Frank) Fred 🍖🥓 (@grand_handsome) August 21, 2020

This is a plea from a supposedly professional political commentator, intimating that crying is somehow a measure of import from a political propaganda display.

And there we go, back to laughing once again.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

