Former President George W. Bush endorsed Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsSorting out the Postal Service disaster More than three dozen Fed alumni urge Senate to reject Judy Shelton Senate Democrats’ super PAC targets Collins over Postal Service woes in new digital ad MORE (R-Maine) for reelection on Friday, giving a boost to one of the GOP’s most vulnerable senators in 2020.

“She’s honest, period. She’s forthright, period,” Bush told The Associated Press after having lunch with Collins at his vacation home in Maine.

“She brings dignity into a world that has gotten really ugly,” Bush added.

The endorsement is Bush’s first of the cycle. He has largely steered clear of campaign politics since President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we’ll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden’s acceptance speech ‘enormously effective’ MORE was elected in 2016.

A Quinnipiac University survey released earlier this month found Democrat Sara Gideon leading Collins by 4 points, 47 percent to 43 percent.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss-up.”

Money has been pouring into the race, with Gideon, the Speaker of the Maine state House, drawing an astonishing $23 million so far this cycle, compared to $16.3 million for Collins.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we’ll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Overnight Energy: Michigan agrees to 0M Flint settlement | Sierra Club knocks DNC over dropped fossil fuel subsidies language MORE carried Maine by less than 3 points in 2016. The Trump campaign has circled the state as one of three battlegrounds that it believes it can flip in 2020.

Collins has at times criticized Trump, and she voted against his effort to repeal ObamaCare. However, Democrats have cast her as a rubber stamp for Trump’s agenda, and some of the president’s Republican critics say she has not done enough to stand up to him.

