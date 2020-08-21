https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/california-covid-bullies-attempt-slap-john-macarthur-contempt-backfires/

(PJ MEDIA) Grace Community Church and Pastor John MacArthur have brought a powerful court challenge against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) ban on in-person church meetings. Grace Community Church has refused to comply with the ban, its congregation exercising their First Amendment rights of religious freedom and free association. Los Angeles County filed a motion asking a judge to find Grace Community Church in contempt of court, but the judge flatly denied the motion.

“Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff correctly found there is no court order prohibiting Grace Community Church from holding indoor services,” Jenna Ellis, one of MacArthur’s lawyers who also served as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer during the impeachment trial, said in a statement Thursday. “LA County continues to harass and target Pastor MacArthur. Having failed to get a court order to shut down the church they have sought three times, they’re going to try again by hauling us back into court.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

