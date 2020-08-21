https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/golden-state-killer-sentence/2020/08/21/id/983327

A former California police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for a string of 1970s and ’80s murders and rapes attributed to the so-called “Golden State Killer” and solved through the use of public genealogy websites.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, was ordered to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Sacramento courtroom following four days of emotional hearings in which victims or their family members confronted him in open court.

