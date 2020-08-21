https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/car-bomb-threat-prompts-closing-federal-buildings-portland/

Federal buildings in Portland, Oregon were closed Friday due to a reported threat that a vehicle laden with explosives would be driven into them. The Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse and the U.S. bankruptcy court were closed, as well as other federal buildings, according to reports.

The Hatfield courthouse has been the site this summer of prolonged nightly assaults by Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists who have repeatedly attacked federal agents protecting the building and blocked doors while setting arson fires in attempts to burn the building down with the agents trapped inside.

Excerpt from The Oregonian:

…A source with knowledge of the situation said federal authorities received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building. The source didn’t specify whether the threat was targeted at a specific federal building. The threat came in Thursday and did not specify when the supposed crash would occur…

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

FBI statement:

FBI Portland Statement on Reported Threats to Federal Building

The FBI is aware of recent reporting regarding threats made against federal buildings in Portland. We are investigating to determine the credibility of the threat, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to share information. If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public. As always, we encourage people to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324), to call the local FBI at 503-224-4181, or to submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.

Two daycare centers located near the federal buildings were reported by KOIN-TV to be closed in response to the threat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

