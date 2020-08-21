https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/cdc-data-confirms-covid-mortality-rates-increase-age-rates-24-almost-nil/

Those most at risk from the coronavirus are the elderly and sick (similar to the flu). This has not changed. Why is the MSM not reporting this?





We reported on March 16, 2020, the mortality rate the MSM and the WHO were sharing was not accurate. We knew then what has turned out to be true – that the mortality rate overall for those who contract the China coronavirus is similar to that of the flu at a rate less than 1%.

We also reported that similar to the flu, those most at risk of dying from the coronavirus are the elderly and the sick. The average age for those who died from the coronavirus in Italy was 81 years old. This is consistent around the world. There have been no known fatalities for any children 10 and under.

(We noted that the sick are also at a higher risk similar to the flu. Current data shows that if you have no pre-existing conditions, your fatality rate if you contract the coronavirus is .9% (and what proportion of these cases are the elderly).)

Data provided today show that we were totally correct. Nothing has really changed. The older you are the higher the risk of dying from the China coronavirus.

The CDC maintains data on the coronavirus and it shows that the older you are the higher the rate of deaths from the China coronavirus:

