The Democrat Party platform is one of “military families,” “equality” for women and minorities, “climate change,” and “love,” according to left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler, who reduced the GOP platform to “walls, guns, and racism.”

“Democrats platform: Family. Military families, equality for women, equality for all people of color, brown and black alike. Unity. Compassion. Healthcare. Climate change. Love. Hope,” Handler wrote on Friday, following the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention. “Republicans: Walls. Guns. Racism,” the Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea star added.

Democrats platform: Family. Military families, equality for women, equality for all people of color, brown and black alike. Unity. Compassion. Healthcare. Climate change. Love. Hope. Republicans: Walls. Guns. Racism. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2020

Despite Handler’s belief that “racism” serves as a tenet of the Republican Party platform, it was she who shared a “powerful” video of famed racist, antisemite, and homophobe Louis Farrakhan over the summer, claiming that she “learned a lot” from the video of Farrakhan:

As Breitbart News detailed:

In the clip, Farrakhan speaks about race relations and white supremacy. “Black people who were brought to this country were stripped of their names, language, culture, religion, God, and taken totally away from the history of themselves. Here are 30 million people who don’t wear their own names—they wear your names,” he told the studio audience, according to a report from The Daily Beast. Handler soon caught flack for praising the clip of Farrakhan, whose anti-Semitic views are well-documented. The comedian subsequently posted a disclaimer to her Instagram post, according to multiple reports.”Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression. We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races,” she wrote.

In the past 24 hours, Jameela Jamil, Chelsea Handler & Jessica Chastain have shared on Instagram a video of vicious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan discussing racism. They say: “Extraordinary.” “Powerful.” They have over 10M followers. @jameelajamil @chelseahandler @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/xfdr4aKRch — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) June 16, 2020

The Democrat’s convention has been widely panned for its overarching theme of doom and gloom. The first night of the convention focused almost entirely on divisive racial justice talking points, despite the party’s official “unity” theme.

Nevertheless, Hollywood gushed over the speeches and performances night after night, weeping over Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) speech while lavishing Joe Biden (D) with praise.

What a night. In tears. Flabbergasted at the immense weight of words all around and flying high on hope from @BarackObama and @KamalaHarris. Our soon to be Madame Vice President is truly the future. #DemocraticConvention — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 20, 2020

Put my daughter to bed and am watching @SenKamalaHarris a little delayed. This intro video of her sister, niece and stepdaughter is already making me cry. Should I wake up my 2 year old and have her watch? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 20, 2020

There is hope. There is Joe Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 21, 2020

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER♥️.LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I’M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I’VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT♥️.JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN — Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

FUCK YOU, #TRUMP! You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2020

Handler has remained a vile and rabid Trump trasher and regularly attacks his supporters.

“The more racist the right becomes, the more radical we become. The more intolerant the right becomes, the more intolerant we become of you. The more you claim religion, the more you make a fool of religion. If you think hate wins, and murder is reasonable, vote Republican,” Handler said in May.

The more racist the right becomes, the more radical we become. The more intolerant the right becomes, the more intolerant we become of you. The more you claim religion, the more you make a fool of religion. If you think hate wins, and murder is reasonable, vote Republican. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 8, 2020

