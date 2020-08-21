https://hannity.com/media-room/chicago-mayor-i-have-the-right-to-make-sure-my-home-is-secure-when-pressed-about-police-protection/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stunned residents during a daily press conference this week when asked why she has so many police officers stationed outside her home; telling reporters “I have a right to make sure that my home is secure.”

“How can you justify such a large police presence at your home at a time when police officers are stretched to the limit and working 12-hour days?” asked one reporter.

“This is a different time like no other. And I’m not going to make any excuses for the fact that, given the threats that I have personally received, given the threats to my home and my family, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that they are protected. And I make no apologies whatsoever for that. We are living in very different time[s]. And I’ve seen the threats that have come in, and I have an obligation to keep my home, my wife, my 12-year-old, and my neighbors safe,” said Lightfoot.

[embedded content]

“The deployments that are there are there when they are necessary. It’s not a 24-hour thing. And I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving, on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand that I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” she added.

Watch Lightfoot’s comments above.

CHICAGO SPIRALS: 100 People Arrested, 13 Police Injured as Looters Target Windy City’s Tourism District posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.20 More than 100 people were arrested overnight Monday and at least 13 officers were injured as hundreds of looters targeted shops in Chicago’s downtown tourism district. “This was straight up, felony criminal conduct,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “This was an assault on our city.” “Those arrested were expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, battery against police. Lightfoot said that the city has activated a neighborhood protection program,” reports the Associated Press. “The unrest began shortly after midnight and anti-police graffiti was seen in the area of the Magnificent Mile, which is one of Chicago’s most-visited tourist attractions. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.” Bridges raised in Chicago to prevent downtown access after widespread looting breaks out https://t.co/g8x1YPpW4G pic.twitter.com/lLeVPubknE — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020 🚨 “LOOTING AND CHAOS” 🚨

Do you feel safer with radical Democrats are in charge? https://t.co/W7XcGw3dRM — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) August 10, 2020 Read the full report here. CHICAGO SPIRALS: 20 People Shot Monday, 2 Killed Hours After Funeral Home Shoot-Out posted by Hannity Staff – 7.22.20 From Fox News: Just hours after at least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening, two men were killed in the city in separate shootings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. In one incident, a 30-year-old was fatally shot while sitting on a porch with a 32-year-old man. They were outside a home on West Morgan Street on the far South Side around 11 p.m. when two men approached them and opened fire, according to the Sun-Times. The 32-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is reportedly in fair condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead in a separate drive-by shooting around an hour later. Neither man has been identified and no arrests have been made. The investigations are ongoing, according to the Sun-Times. Less than six hours earlier, attendees leaving a funeral for a man reportedly killed in a shooting last week were fired upon by suspects in a speeding car. Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

