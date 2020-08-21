http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f87c7jbqP1Q/

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in close consultation with Native American groups about their team name, and how the organization and fans represent themselves.

One of the results of those consultations, is that Chiefs fans will no longer be allowed to wear headdresses. In addition, any face paint which appears to signify Native American culture will also be banned.

While we have discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately, fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium,” the Chiefs explained in a statement. “Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited.”

The team is also taking a look at the “Arrowhead Chop,” the fan celebration that’s been popular with the team for years.

Despite the slew of changes, the Chiefs made it clear that more changes could be coming in the future.

“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders,” the Chiefs said. “It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

The only other team in the league with a Native American nickname, the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins, changed their name earlier this summer.

