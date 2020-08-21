https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/21/china-says-hi-lebron-james-reminds-donald-trump-that-we-dont-bend-and-we-dont-fold-and-we-dont-break-for-nobody-video/

Count NBA star LeBron James among those who aren’t fans of Donald Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear earlier this week:

LeBron James on Trump call to boycott Goodyear: “We don’t bend, fold or break for nobody” https://t.co/pOXRYDqhu7 pic.twitter.com/UMQ0pN37zy — The Hill (@thehill) August 21, 2020

More from The Hill:

NBA star LeBron James on Thursday said that he supports Goodyear, the Ohio-based tire company that has faced calls for boycotts from President Trump. … James, who is one of the NBA’s most outspoken players on social justice issues, has often been critical of Trump.

Watch for yourselves, just to see how outspoken on social justice and critical of Trump LeBron is:

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump’s call for Goodyear boycott: “I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers.” pic.twitter.com/7h9MJBYoYF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020

We’re gonna have to stop you right there, LeBron.

Well, he does all three for China. https://t.co/6pJsi3hwpY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 21, 2020

China says hi. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 21, 2020

*Except China — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 21, 2020

Unless its China. — Chris (@LouisianaVet) August 21, 2020

Except for Chinese communists — Spence Purnell (@SpenceKjell) August 21, 2020

Except china right? 😂😂😂😂 — Bol Bol’s Burner🧢❌🍷🕳 (@YaBoiBolsBurner) August 21, 2020

Hey, he’s gotta draw the line somewhere!

Never:

here’s LeBron James, bending, folding, and breaking to defend the Chinese Communist Party from a tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors: https://t.co/mzdoce95Eh https://t.co/UEXXquG5R0 pic.twitter.com/SAjSC5rDif — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 21, 2020

the tweet that LeBron James is attacking here, saying it harmed people “spiritually”, read, and I am not making this up, “Fight for Freedom. Stand for Hong Kong.” That was it — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 21, 2020

He’s so stunning and brave, you guys.

