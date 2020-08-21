https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4035d04dec887547a35ce0
Microsoft hopes to keep widening its cloud infrastructure business by meeting public-sector needs abroad while maintaining a tight collaboration with the Trump Administration, according to people fami…
The BBC is set to spend around £100million of taxpayers’ cash chasing the TV licence fee and hauling non-payers to court this year after the over-75s were told to cough up….
On Friday, authorities reportedly ‘received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a building’, which prompted the closure of two courthouses in the city’s downtown….
Larry King’s son Andy, 65, died suddenly on July 28 from what his family believe to be a heart attack. Andy was followed by his sister Chaia, 52, who died on Wednesday….