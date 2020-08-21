http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KeEop7dBIaA/

Friday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech accepting the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention the night before.

Todd said it is now clear to him after seeing Biden speak that Trump’s strategy to call into question the former vice president’s cognitive ability given his numerous gaffes “may have actually helped Biden exceed expectations.”

“[N]ow it’s the president’s turn,” Todd began. “The Republican convention begins Monday, so what does he say? What does he do? One thing is clear after last night — his strategy to paint Biden as mentally incapacitated may have actually helped Biden exceed expectations by drastically, and I mean drastically, lowering them.”

Todd also wondered if Trump would continue his “dark foreboding and hyperbolic rhetoric,” noting too much of it would make the president come across “looking desperate.”

“The other big question for the president and his campaign right now is what kind of tone they want to set in reaction to Biden’s address and the entire Democratic convention,” he said. “And up until this moment, the president has been doubling and tripling and quadrupling down on the kind of dark foreboding and hyperbolic rhetoric that he obviously sees as his strength. The concern for his campaign may be that he ends up looking desperate.”

