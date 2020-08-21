https://hannity.com/media-room/cnn-commentator-this-country-is-racist-its-rooted-in-racism-its-a-nation-that-stole-the-land/

‘THE ANSWER IS NO’: Hannity’s Reality Check for CNN’s Jimmy Acosta

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.19.19

Sean Hannity torched CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta Wednesday; blasting the anti-Trump “journalist” after he bizarrely challenged the Fox News host to “schoolyard meeting.”

“As I said to little Fake News Jimmy Acosta, you have not earned time on the number one show in all of cable news. You can tell all your reps to stop begging my staff, the answer is no,” said Hannity. “Unlike you, I don’t peddle lies on the lowest rated cable network in America. Nor will I promote your lies on 618 of the best talk radio stations in America. Nor has anyone ever provided me scripts or talking points (another Acosta lie).”

“For the record, I do not recall meeting you on a bus, why did you miss your big chance to talk to me?” he asked. “Now I do have good news for you. I will gladly meet you privately in a mutually agreeable ‘schoolyard’ ALONE, as you requested. My only condition is this meeting will have nothing to do with your failing book, failing career, or failing network. I’m free the week of the 4th.”

https://twitter.com/seanhannity/status/1139589739504394240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1139589739504394240&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mediaite.com%2Ftv%2Fhannity-fires-back-at-acosta-hes-been-begging-to-come-on-my-show%2F

Acosta attacked Hannity during a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt; calling Fox News a “house organ for the President.”

“[At] certain hours of the day on Fox…it is very much a house organ for the president,” Acosta said. “Have we ever witnessed a situation like that, where a network essentially just serves as an amplifier of the president’s message of the day? And to some extent, focused and fixated on the conspiracy theories that he spreads. That to me is very much the definition of propaganda and state TV.”

“The likes of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, they’re willing to go off on me on their shows, but they’re not willing to have me on in person to defend myself,” Acosta added. “What’s with that? If you’re so darn tough, why don’t you give me an invitation to come on your show? What I’ve found over the last few days is that they’re not willing to do that. They’re willing to shoot spitballs from the sidelines like the class clown, but they’re not willing to meet me on the schoolyard. And that’s on them.”

Listen to Acosta’s bizarre comments here.