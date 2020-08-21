https://moonbattery.com/next-after-covid-19-masks-dog-cones-for-people/

As a symbol of submission, forcing us to obliterate our individuality by wearing masks was not explicit enough. So they pushed the envelope even further. No one can miss the significance of making people wear dog cones:

Maine Public Radio reports on the latest COVID-19 decrees from Governor Janet Mills:

[F]ront-of-house staff in restaurants who choose to wear face shields must now wear them upside down so that they are attached at the collar instead of the forehead, so that their breath is directed up, not down.

That won’t help much if coronavirus is spread by AC (which would explain why it didn’t get bad in warm weather states until the summer heated up). Good thing hardly anyone in Maine has the virus anyway.

On tips from Dragon’s Lair and KirklesWorth. Hat tip: Vlad Tepes.