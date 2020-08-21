https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/21/congratulations-to-mei-xiang-on-the-birth-of-her-new-cub-now-realdonaldtrump-gets-to-name-it-right/

Breaking news out of D.C. where Mei Xiang, a panda at the National Zoo, has given birth:

According to the zoo, the tiny cub was born at 6:35 p.m. and mother and baby are reportedly doing fine:

It’s “about the size of a stick of butter”:

And this is the zoo’s first cub in five years:

So, President Trump gets to name it, right?

