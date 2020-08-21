http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/AWtWHugOlVE/count-some-of-the-votes.php

Democrats are relentlessly promoting voting by junk mail, where state governments mail out hundreds of thousands of ballots to names and addresses that don’t correspond to actual, living and legal voters who live at those addresses, hoping that thousands of those blank ballots will come back, filled out in favor of Democratic candidates by party loyalists into whose hands they fall. They are probably right: that will happen, and in some races such fake ballots will probably make the difference.

You might infer from this that Democrats are consistently loose about voting requirements, and pretty much want to let anyone vote for whoever he or she chooses, five or six times. But you would be wrong. Democrats are sticklers for election laws when they can increase their chances of gaining power. Here are two cases in point.

In Wisconsin, rapper Kanye West collected the required number of signatures to get on the presidential ballot in November. His team delivered the signatures to the state’s Elections Commission on the appointed day, but…

Wisconsin election officials decided Thursday to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because his campaign turned his nomination papers in minutes after the deadline.

A group of voters filed a complaint with the state Elections Commission earlier this month alleging that West campaign workers missed the 5 p.m. filing deadline on Aug. 4, the last day day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures from Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot. West campaign attorney, Michael Curran, argued during a hearing before the commission that West campaign workers didn’t enter the commission’s building until 14 seconds after 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 but commission staff still accepted the papers, constituting a timely filing. Commission staffer Cody Davies told the panel that the building was locked due to the coronavirus pandemic but he was waiting in the lobby to let filers in as 5 p.m. approached. He said West’s representatives called him at 4:57 p.m. and said they were three minutes away. He said he let them in 14 seconds after 5 p.m. and accompanied them on the elevator ride up to the commission’s offices. The group was still in the elevator 50 seconds past 5 p.m., he said.

Fourteen seconds late? Forget about it! Democrats think that West’s candidacy could siphon votes away from Joe Biden, so he will not be on the ballot. Never mind all those times when Democrats have kept polling stations open after hours because people arrived late and were standing in line. That’s different!

Then there is Montana, where Democrats got the Green Party kicked off the ballot.

State Democrats succeeded in kicking the Green Party off the ballot in Montana this week, with the Montana Supreme Court ruling that they must be dropped. The decision could impact the tight U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Steve Daines and sitting Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock – one of several that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. The ruling happened after massive pressure was put on people who had already given valid signatures for a petition for Green Party ballot access, according to Green Party representatives. “The Green Party denounces any effort to harass, intimidate or shame private citizens who signed a ballot access petition for any party or candidate,” National Green Party communications manager Michael O’Neil said in a statement to Fox News. “Our candidates have faced that kind of political bigotry for decades but employing it against regular citizens on this scale marks a new, shameful low.” The Democrats succeeded in getting some 500 petition signatories to recant their signatures after alleging the petition was backed by Republicans (the party reportedly helped finance the effort), although no law specifies a process for such removal. The withdrawals left the Green Party short of the signatures needed.

Democrats will do whatever it takes to win, and are shameless about shifting from one theory to another. If they are short on votes, they advocate junk mail voting, which makes it essentially impossible to identify or prevent voter fraud. The more ballots, the merrier! On the other hand, if they fear that a third-party candidate might cost them votes in a close race, they suddenly are sticklers for procedure, as in the Kanye West case–14 seconds!–or they undertake extraordinary and perhaps extralegal efforts to prevent some voters from casting a ballot for their preferred candidate.

Such hypocrisy is all in a day’s work if you are a Democrat.

