https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/cringe-watch-lefty-reporters-obey-command-rush-fireworks-event-bidens-speech-like-bunch-sheep-video/

This is embarrassing.

Lefty reporters Thursday night obeyed on command and rushed to a fireworks event after Biden’s Democrat nomination acceptance speech.

The reporters looked like a bunch of sheep following one another.

Joe Biden has not made himself accessible to the press since March save for a few pre-approved questions from hand-picked reporters.

TRENDING: SHOCK VIDEO: “Mom! Call 911!” – Biden Supporters Attack 7-Year-Old Boy Outside DNC Convention For Wearing Red MAGA Hat

Angry Biden blasted Trump last night during his speech then took zero questions from reporters.

But the reporters excitedly ran to the fireworks event anyway.

Pathetic.

WATCH:

Reporters were told to hurry outside after Biden concluded his speech or they risked missing his fireworks event. They listened. pic.twitter.com/34pUDGeKxj — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

