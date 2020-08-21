https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/david-horowitz-manufacturing-jobs-divisive/2020/08/21/id/983405

President Donald Trump has to talk about his accomplishments and stay away from taking personal swipes at his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, conservative author David Horowitz told Newsmax TV.

“He [Trump] has to emphasize all the things that he did,” Horowitz told Friday’s “Stinchfield.” “He has to stay away from character attacks. He has to do it the way he just did, by saying Pennsylvania lost 50,000 jobs under Biden. That shows Biden is a shameless liar. But he doesn’t have to say it,”

“He’s [Biden] the guy on his watch that we lost all those manufacturing jobs. No explanation for that.”

Meanwhile, Biden, he said, had no problem unleashing nasty attacks on Trump during his speech Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention.

“He presented it as, ‘We’re for hope. We’re for compassion. This is an American moment. I’m going to represent all Americans, even the people who voted against me,” Horowitz said. “Then he calls Trump a Nazi and says he killed 160,000 Americans. This is the most divisive party in our national life.”

