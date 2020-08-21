https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debate-giuliani/2020/08/21/id/983344

The Commission on Presidential Debates declined to get involved in a request by President Donald Trump’s campaign to help broker a deal for a fourth debate with Joe Biden.

Politico reported that the commission announced its decision in a letter to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. The commission told Giuliani the two campaigns needed to work it out on their own.

Currently, three debates are planned — Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Oct. 15 in Miami, and Oct. 22 in Nashville.

Giuliani had sent a letter to the commission on behalf of the Trump campaign, asking that either a fourth presidential debate be held or the last debate be moved forward.

There must be at least one debate before early voting starts, Giuliani said.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request from Politico for comment about the commission’s decision.

T.J. Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden, said the former vice president has little desire for getting involved in “debate drama or debate distractions” from the Trump campaign, according to Politico.

In June, Biden’s campaign rejected Trump’s suggestion that the two candidates meet for four general election debates.

