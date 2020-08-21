https://saraacarter.com/report-antifa-member-who-allegedly-stabbed-a-black-trump-supporter-was-bailed-out/

The Portland Antifa member who allegedly stabbed a Black Trump Supporter has been reportedly bailed out of jail, according to a report from Law Enforcement Today.

Journalist Andy Ngo pointed to the bail fund that was allegedly used to get the Antifa member out of jail, which he says specifically bails out members of the left-wing anarchist group. Further, Ngo said the member has a criminal history and was previously convicted of child pornography.

The antifa stabbing suspect was bailed out today. I assume that he (like the other violent criminal suspects) was bailed out by antifa bail group who raised $1.3m on GoFundMe. https://t.co/cvcHWJGj7E — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2020

Last month, the victim, Andrew Duncomb, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the suspect was charged with second-degree felony assault and was being held on a $250,000 bail. Duncomb said he suspected he was on Antifa’s radar and confirmed that he had been previously doxxed by the group.

The Antifa member was bailed out on August 13th, according to the report. The bail fund used to free him has raised around $1.3 million, the report noted.

