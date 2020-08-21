https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/democrats-approves-platform-supporting-abortions-birth-taxpayer-expense/

(LIFE NEWS) Pro-life Democrats tried to persuade Joe Biden and the leadership of the Democratic Party to soften their language on abortion rights. But the 2020 Democratic Party Platform that passed on August 19 shows they lost. Indeed, they lost on every recommendation they made.

On May 12, Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats For Life of America (DFLA), wrote a letter to the members of the Platform Committee. She made four recommendations, three of which were specific.

