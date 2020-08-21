https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-rnc-ads-republican/2020/08/21/id/983360

Democrats have begun preparations for a widespread counter to the upcoming Republican National Convention, preparing a series of videos with prominent party members highlighting President Donald Trump’s failures, The Washington Post reports.

The videos, which will feature House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, among others, will present Trump’s presidency as chaotic and he himself as an impediment.

“Whereas our themes, our unity and our speakers exude optimism and hope in the face of so many challenges, the Republican convention next week will be marked by chaos, chaos, chaos,” Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic Party, said during a call with reporters.

He added that Trump will “do what he always does — lie, scare, distract, divide and make next week all about himself. Joe Biden, as you saw, made this past week about the American people, especially those who are struggling.”

Perez also noted that the Democratic convention only held socially distant events, and that speeches were given in mostly empty rooms, and questioned whether the RNC would be as careful, hearkening back to Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I sure hope that the people participating in the convention next week are going to be safe,” he said. “And I hope they don’t put those people at risk like they did in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

